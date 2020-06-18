Mailbag: It is imperative to teach anti-racism

My race is white. In a recent discussion, the facilitator asked participants to think about our ancestors and what we would tell them about today.
My brother, a historian, informed me that our fourth great-grandfather was a Garrisonian abolitionist on the Underground Railroad as a conductor. And our fifth cousin six times removed is Salmon P. Chase, who was an anti-slavery activist and lawyer who defended runaway blacks.
My living family and I have done racists acts covertly and overtly. For years I was too afraid to say anything to them in fear they would be mad at me. I am no longer afraid. And some are mad.
Somewhere along the way in my family’s lineage, we stopped being anti-racist. And that is something I think we all should think about.
My immediate family helped me grow up to work toward being an ally. However, I still am a reason systemic racism thrives. My mother engaged us in critical thinking and discussions at a young age. She provided us with learning opportunities outside of school and the small town we lived in. We continue these difficult discussions today.
However, the fact that I just became passionate to become an anti-racist (and someday maybe a co-conspirator like my great-grandfather and cousin) at the age of 35 is at the very least disheartening.
White people, it is imperative to teach our family members to be anti-racists in the years to come. That none of us stop a month from now.
Anissa Teslow Cheek
Philomath
