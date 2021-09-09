Mailbag: It is indeed a sad state of affairs

I’m sure this letter will not ever see the light of day because the media is complicit in killing the voice of conservative educated people who want only to restore the dignity and greatness of the United States.

The state of this country is woe; we are turning into a Third World country and many people don’t pay attention to what’s going on. This administration we now have is inept and concentrated on one thing, and that is power. From Joe Biden down to Kate Brown, they do not have the welfare of the citizens at heart. I believe it’s time to get a little ticked off.

With COVID-19, they are trying to control the populace by fear and intimidation. We have a president who is completely inept, not living in reality. Anybody with a right mind knows this. I feel sorry for the youngsters of this country, growing up into what they are going to inherit. It is indeed a sad state of affairs. God help us.

Robbie Wattenbarger

Albany

