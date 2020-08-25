 Skip to main content
Mailbag: It is our duty to vote them out

This is the time that we speak. We let politicians know how we see the country going. We don’t burn the flag or buildings.

It doesn’t matter if you are Democrat, Republican or Independent; we are the silent majority. We can have a civilized conversation. I believe most of us just want to make a living, raise a family and live in peace. What I see going on around the county is deplorable. Peaceful protesting is good and should never be stopped. But burning and looting and attacking law enforcement should never be allowed.

If elected officials can’t or won’t do their job, it is our duty to vote them out. Use your power at the voting booth. Many great people died to ensure our right to vote; use it wisely.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

