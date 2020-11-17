Mailbag: It is time for Trump to admit defeat

In every election, there is a winner and a loser.

In the one just past, Donald Trump is the loser, and there is no evidence of any irregularities that would alter the outcome. However, there is clear evidence of a childish old man who is willing to jeopardize the security of the nation to salve his bruised ego. Furthermore, the longer Republican leaders allow this playpen tantrum to go on, the more they will damage their credibility and delay the rebuilding of their party.

The reality of the Trump experiment is that he fostered the birth of a third party under the guise of the Republican moniker. If centrist Republicans are going to reclaim their brand, then they are going to have to distance themselves from the Trump base and rebuild the center of their party.

Similarly, Democrats are going to need to reckon with the extreme left in their party. Our democracy works best when it functions in the center-left to center-right of the political spectrum.

History has shown that the majority of citizens are best served by a government that operates in a bipartisan manner. The longer Republicans allow Trump to throw his hissy fit and pout, the longer both sides will harden their resolve. It is time for Trump to admit defeat and turn his attention to the national well-being.