Mailbag: It might save your life, or mine

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the State of Oregon and the Oregon Health Authority ran a full-page ad in the local paper.

If you missed it, thinking it was just an ordinary ad, you should dig it out of the recycling bin and take a look.

The headline is “788 WORDS WE WISH WE DIDN’T HAVE TO PRINT.”

Below that, in neat columns and capital letters, the word “PLEASE” is written 788 times, each “PLEASE” representing an Oregon life lost to COVID-19 as of Nov. 18.

And below that are the five simple things we are asked to do to protect ourselves and others: wear a mask; stay home if you can; limit your social circle; wash your hands; and social distance, 6 feet.

I know it is hard, but it might save your life, or mine.

Dianne Roth

Corvallis

