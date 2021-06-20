 Skip to main content
Mailbag: It seems no one can help homeless
I know a man who can’t walk, but gets around in a rolling chair.

Since last July, he has been living in the garage of a house I own (which my son, also disabled, inhabits). My son found him sleeping in an alley behind the Majestic Theatre. He needs to move. My son needs his garage back. I put him on notice to move out by the end of June, but he has been unable to find a place to go.

He is on disability. He can and does pay rent. But it seems no one can help him. There is no one at the city or county who is able to offer a solution. Is it really the case that this prosperous community in this rich country can do no better by the helpless? Will they really let this man who cannot walk live on the streets? It seems they will.

Dianne Farrell

Corvallis

 

