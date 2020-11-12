Mailbag: It will take a Herculean effort

I want to love or at least respect all my fellow humans.

But it is difficult to do so with those who voted for Trump when he is an inveterate liar (more than 20,000 lies, as reported by a University of Toronto professor), a bully (read his tweets denigrating and threatening others who don’t agree with him, e.g. Jeff Sessions), a disinformation spreader (claiming that ballots received on time but still being counted are fraudulent; calling Biden a socialist), never had plans for dealing with coronavirus, which will probably kill more Americans than the 1918 flu (230,000 U.S cases in eight months projected to 690,000 in 24 months, as compared to 675,000 flu deaths in the same time frame), is suing to eliminate Obamacare but has not put forward any other health plan, etc.

I know Biden is not perfect, but I can’t see him coming close to Trump’s Machiavellian character. It’s true that the economy under Trump was doing well, but he inherited one that was on an upward trajectory after the 2008 debacle under Bush until Trump mismanaged the pandemic. Are people happy with small tax reductions while the vast majority of cuts went to the top few percent?