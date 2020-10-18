 Skip to main content
Mailbag: It would be best to keep the marker

I concur with the city council’s choice to withdraw the application to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation on preserving the historic bridge.

I think it would be best to keep the historic marker near the bridge by the pedestrian walkway. I believe it is better to invest in humanitarian projects instead of material projects. There are real needs for the homeless population and assistance on the pandemic issues, to mention just a couple.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

 

