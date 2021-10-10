Mailbag: It's a pity; may God have mercy

People, it is time for everybody to realize that the far left and the Democrats are ruining this country.
Joe Biden is braindead. Do you enjoy paying almost $4 a gallon for gas? You probably don’t realize it, but if things keep going the way they are, we are going to be a Third World country within 20 years, maybe 10. We have become too complacent within our luxury to understand this. I never thought I would say this, but I am glad I am in the twilight years of my lifespan.
Our young children and grandchildren will probably never realize what we have enjoyed and experienced in our lifetimes. It’s a pity. May God have mercy.
Robbie Wattenbarger
Albany