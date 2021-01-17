Mailbag: It's a sad course to embark on

But with something like voting that has very specific rules, very careful tabulation and the opportunity for all sides to observe and check, it seems like vote counts are something where agreement would not be that difficult.

Since the facts have not been found disputable, it is the result of those facts that is at issue. So incitement to riot, intimidation of public officials, lying, power through physical violence take the place of the voting facts. It appears that many prefer to let autocracy take the place of democracy. This is a sad course to embark on.