Mailbag: It's all going into police for campus

Four point one million dollars is a substantial amount of money for a university to hand out. Where do you think it’s most needed?

Well, it’s irrelevant, as it’s all going into even more police officers to be on campus, despite claims of inclusiveness and allyship by administrators. I understand Oregon State University has a wonderful agriculture program, but I’d rather my tuition not go directly to the pigs. In the meantime, I’ll be attending Linn-Benton Community College and being disappointed in my hometown.