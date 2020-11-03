Mailbag: It's easy to vote straight Republican

I understand Peter DeFazio has represented Oregon for a long time and the people must be happy with him because he keeps getting reelected.

I’ve voted for him in the past. However, this year he voted in lockstep with the Democrats to impeach our president. He lost my vote and probably countless others right there.

The ironic thing is, what he accused our president of doing in Ukraine, Joe Biden and his son stand accused of the same thing. It’s all in the public records. Oh! You didn’t know that? Well, you must watch and read only the mainstream news. I used to study my ballot and the candidates and spend some time deciding who to vote for. It’s easy and fast now. I just vote straight Republican.