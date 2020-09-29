Mailbag: It's Fall

It’s Fall
Breezes
Wither to a cool
Covers on
The swimming pools
Children studying
For school
It’s fall
Cornfields
Set up in a maze
The moon is in
Its harvest phase
Pumpkin-flavored
Spiced lattes
It’s fall
Red leaves
Falling from the trees
Crawl space ready
For a freeze
No pollen count
To make you sneeze
It’s fall
Children
Dressed for trick or treat
Goblins
In their spooky sheets
Exchangers
Turning cool to heat
It’s fall
But students
Nowhere to be seen
Football
Only on the screen
COVID
Hope we’ll soon be seein’
It fall
Kevin Ahern
Corvallis
