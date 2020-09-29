 Skip to main content
Mailbag: It's Fall

Mailbag: It's Fall

It’s Fall

Breezes

Wither to a cool

Covers on

The swimming pools

Children studying

For school

It’s fall

Cornfields

Set up in a maze

The moon is in

Its harvest phase

Pumpkin-flavored

Spiced lattes

It’s fall

Red leaves

Falling from the trees

Crawl space ready

For a freeze

No pollen count

To make you sneeze

It’s fall

Children

Dressed for trick or treat

Goblins

In their spooky sheets

Exchangers

Turning cool to heat

It’s fall

But students

Nowhere to be seen

Football

Only on the screen

COVID

Hope we’ll soon be seein’

It fall

Kevin Ahern

Corvallis

 

