Mailbag: It's hard to avoid homeless camps

I have a degree in arts, among others, so at any given moment my math is always suspect.

But for those who figure 4 plus 4 equals 8, most of the time, I am astonished at the shock, surprise and amazement at events political and cultural, of the public here and nationally.

The riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol I do not label as good or bad; I simply ask, “What did you expect?” A block of wood could reason the political path of events from Trump’s election to the Capitol assault. If the true nature of events was what people were seeking, the storming of the Capitol building would have been a glaring spot on the horizon of time.

Such, now locally, the same sort of situation. In a letter to the editor on Jan. 12, Becky Kanipe tells of her experience with the homeless throughout the parks here in Corvallis. I also have been confronted by homeless campers for a wide range of reasons, mostly for just being present in the area of their camps, which is hard not to be given how many homeless camps there are.

I understand the need for “other protective devices” as Becky does, and I will not stop using the parks, which I have paid for.