Mailbag: It's not bashing if it's true

To Dennis Marks and Robert Wilson (Mailbag, June 10 and June 19): It’s not bashing if it’s true.

Trump makes controversial statements, then denies making them. He is the most accomplished liar in presidential history, and will say anything to satisfy his supporters and make himself look good. He has lied or misled more than 16,000 times since taking office.

A few of his lies: Mexico will pay for the wall. Obama was not born in the U.S. I had the largest inauguration crowd in history. If there is mail-in balloting, mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed. If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases (of COVID-19). The economy is the best in history (claimed 291 times).

Tijuana is the most infected place anywhere in the world. China is bearing the burden of the tariffs, not America. I have total power to do whatever I want as president. Noise from windmills causes cancer.

Fox News simply leaves out facts that Trump doesn’t want people to know. It’s very easy to check these facts. Bottom line: The president is a serial liar whose lies have been recorded and witnessed by many people. Live with it!

Rebecca Stillwell