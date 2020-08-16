Mailbag: It's not fruitful to multiply

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The front page of the Gazette-Times (Aug. 3) reads “Zero virus cases for Monroe.” And later, “Zero. Nada. Zilch. Zip.” Now why would that be?

One obvious reason is that Monroe has no high-density housing. It’s a large space with only a few people. In a sense, they practice social distancing almost every day, because of this.

Whenever large populations of humans live in extremely close proximity, disease is of greater risk, as people are so much more available to any virus that comes along.

Hopefully our county commissioners, city councils, and state and federal governments can see this and be inspired to create something other than high-density housing for our vastly overpopulated world. And hopefully they will also work to create a worldwide birth control dissemination and education program. It seems clear that we have reached the point where it’s no longer fruitful to multiply.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0