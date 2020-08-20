Mailbag: It's past time to cancel that culture

You may have heard of worrisome attempts to erase our great country’s history, a movement currently referred to as “cancel culture.” Rest assured that cancel culture is dissolving at a more-rapid-than-normal pace right now.
We are finally seeing this cancel culture” being addressed more directly than ever before: After centuries of whitewashing history to exclude the stories of native and enslaved (and later freed) Black people, we are finally hearing at least a bit more about the experiences of Black Americans (and perhaps, to a lesser extent, Native Americans).
If you are American, you have one of four origins (or perhaps a combination): Native American, formerly enslaved, immigrant or refugee, however many generations removed you may be from that origin. I know millions of Americans of European descent are eager to get a more comprehensive history of our great nation, so that we can slowly escape the ignorant and self-aggrandizing cancel culture that has been the lasting legacy of imperialism in America.
The now rapid removal/renaming of Confederate symbols/institutions is in response to a decades-long and unheeded request to create a museum of the tangible items with accurate history included. (Many of these symbols and names came after the Civil War and emancipation, reminders for freed Black people to not get too comfortable, not strive for too much, and remember their subservience to these white Confederate men who fought to keep them down.)
It is past time to cancel that culture.
Angela Johnson
Corvallis
