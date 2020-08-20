Mailbag: It's past time to cancel that culture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You may have heard of worrisome attempts to erase our great country’s history, a movement currently referred to as “cancel culture.” Rest assured that cancel culture is dissolving at a more-rapid-than-normal pace right now.

We are finally seeing this cancel culture” being addressed more directly than ever before: After centuries of whitewashing history to exclude the stories of native and enslaved (and later freed) Black people, we are finally hearing at least a bit more about the experiences of Black Americans (and perhaps, to a lesser extent, Native Americans).

If you are American, you have one of four origins (or perhaps a combination): Native American, formerly enslaved, immigrant or refugee, however many generations removed you may be from that origin. I know millions of Americans of European descent are eager to get a more comprehensive history of our great nation, so that we can slowly escape the ignorant and self-aggrandizing cancel culture that has been the lasting legacy of imperialism in America.