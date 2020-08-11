Mailbag: It's past time to honor women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I fully support the effort to rename several Corvallis elementary schools in order to purge racist connections.

But, equally important, it is a great opportunity to achieve a modicum of gender equity in Corvallis’ public spaces.

Why not rename the schools to honor outstanding American women such as former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts, Sally Ride, Dolores Huerta, Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt? I am sure there are many other notable women worthy of this honor.

It is simply long past due to give all Corvallis’ residents, especially our young women and girls, the chance to honor outstanding and inspiring women role models.

Nancy Loving

Corvallis

