Mailbag: It's the law: Flag must be illuminated

A reminder for all those “patriots” in this community who fly the American flag night and day, rain or shine:

This is from the U.S. code for displaying the flag:

4 USC Ch. 1: THE FLAG

From Title 4 — FLAG AND SEAL, SEAT OF GOVERNMENT, AND THE STATES

§ 5. Display and use of flag by civilians; codification of rules and customs; definition

The following codification of existing rules and customs pertaining to the display and use of the flag of the United States of America is established for the use of such civilians or civilian groups or organizations as may not be required to conform with regulations promulgated by one or more executive departments of the Government of the United States. The flag of the United States for the purpose of this chapter shall be defined according to sections 1 and 2 of this title and Executive Order 10834 issued pursuant thereto.

§ 6. Time and occasions for display

(a) It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flag staffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.