Mailbag: It's time to blame the unvaccinated

Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) was correct when she said “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated” for the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and independent research centers highlight the fact that more than 97% of all new cases derive from people who have chosen for whatever reason to ignore the advice of public health officials, medical experts and medical personnel treating COVID cases, about the risks they pose to themselves and others by refusing to “get the jab,” as some call it.

Interestingly, this vaccine hesitancy is predominant, but not exclusively, among voters who supported the former president. And it is within Republican-led states where the cases have surged the most. Florida is the most outstanding example of this trend. Even here in Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian, low vaccination rates by county track with support for the former president.

Isn’t it time for Republicans, anti-vaxxers and others who doubt the efficacy of the vaccines to step up and help the rest of us get back to something approximating a normal life?

Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.

Albany

