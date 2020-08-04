Mailbag: It's up to our elected officials

Dr. Ed Ray, the former president of Oregon State University, received many complaints about two campus buildings named after Missouri senator Thomas Hart Benton, the county’s namesake.
Citizens and students were upset these buildings were named after a racist. Dr. Ray brought together a panel of four distinguished historical scholars to research Benton. They released a report and held a public meeting in October 2017. The report showed Benton was a racist.
Not only did he own slaves, but he also was the driving force supporting the removal of Native Americans from both the East and West coasts. Benton believed the white race had the God-given right of Manifest Destiny for Indian removal. In July 2018, the buildings received new names.
On June 15, 2020, the Benton County Commissioners issued a lengthy statement about racism within the county, saying “The Benton County Board of Commissioners is dedicated to examining racism within Benton County, and we are committed to listening to the needs of the communities that we serve.” It must be hard for the commissioners to conduct the public’s business within a county named after a racist.
The commissioners’ statement affirming their dedication to dismantling systemic racism within Benton County communities and government needs action and not just more worthless words of hope for the people of color living within the county. The time has come, and long overdue, for Benton County to get a new name, and it’s up to our elected officials to make this happen.
Thomas H. O’Keefe
Lebanon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!