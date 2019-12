Thanks to the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce for putting on the Youth Job Fair at LBCC.

I have had the pleasure of meeting with students during the mock job interview for several years, and it always brings me joy at this time of year, and confidence in our future.

Our young people can be extremely pleasant and encouraging. Keep your head up and be prepared to take advantage of opportunity when it presents itself.

Steven Skarda

Albany

