Mailbag: Job fair should be for finding jobs

Response to the Job Fair recently hosted by the Albany Chamber of Commerce:

A Job Fair is supposed to be for people sincerely looking for a job, not wanting to buy a gift basket, or purchase a new home (there were several realtor booths); nor would they be looking to make funeral or end of life decisions (there were not 1 but 2 funeral home booths.)

In the past, a Job Fair was a place where you could perhaps talk with a representative of the Employment Department. But, not today as he didn't bring his laptop or have a monitor set up to showcase available jobs through their agency. The advice I did receive was to contact a temporary agency to see if they could use someone with my degree and experience.

I went booth to booth introducing myself asking what jobs they were hiring for. To my surprise there weren't many companies actually hiring.

Really? Albany, I think we can do better than this to help folks find good paying jobs. Let's try to be more creative at the next Job Fair in the hopes that someone may actually find the employment opportunities they were seeking.

Thank You for listening.

Diana Martinez

Albany

