Mailbag: Johnson deserves a seat on board

Growing up next to Kerry, I have known her for over 40 years. In these many years not only has she been a delight to have as a friend but she has proven how successful anything she is involved in can and will be. Her sheer determination to please the people and community she is serving is something to be admired.

Being a local business owner myself, the fact the Kerry is not only caring but business-minded and business-oriented is another quality that I think will behoove us all when she takes her seat as one of our Linn County commissioners. In saying so this shows that Kerry knows how to keep an eye on the bottom line and keep the end result top of mind.

As a person and community partner Kerry is someone who I would say has always been extremely honest and forthcoming. Two more qualities which I think will only help her to work with our officials to propel any issues that may arise or have already arisen. I truly do not think I can put into words my level of support for Kerry Johnson in this race.

So please, I hope you will join me in supporting and voting for Kerry Johnson in her race for Linn County commissioner! I believe she will help to serve the community in many positive ways which we have not seen before.

Paul Drushella

Albany

