Mailbag: Johnson passionate about Linn County

I am writing this letter in support of Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner, a position I wholeheartedly know she will succeed at.

To see Kerry’s passion for the citizens of Linn County, one has to only look at the countless hours she has volunteered and the 16 years she has served on the Linn County Fair Board. She is a lifetime resident of our county who has many great ideas to help our region succeed at all levels. Additionally, her two terms on the Linn County Budget Committee have given her an inside look at how our county operates and will only further her ability to be an outstanding commissioner.

Kerry is also a strong advocate for small businesses. Having been involved in a very successful small family business herself, Kerry knows many of the struggles that the small businesses of our area face. Her experiences from being a small business owner and the numerous relationships she has built with other small business owners in Linn County is another reason I believe she will be an outstanding commissioner.

We need someone who has a deep knowledge of our county. We need someone who has a deep passion for the citizens of our county. And we need someone with outstanding vision for our county. That person is Kerry Johnson. Please join me in voting for her for Linn County commissioner.