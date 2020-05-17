Mailbag: Johnson will commit herself to the job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I worked closely with Kerry Johnson while serving in the role of advanced deposit wagering (ADW) manager for the Oregon Racing Commission. During most of the time that I worked for the ORC, Kerry Johnson served both in the role of chair of the Racing Commission, a governor-appointed position, and as member of the commission.

Kerry is not a person that puts just a toe in the water; she immerses herself fully in everything I have seen her commit to. Kerry always looked at where we have been, where we currently are and where we need to go in order to protect stakeholders and continue to develop growth. Her support allowed the advanced deposit wagering businesses to grow tremendously, bringing much-needed tax revenues.

It was Kerry’s commitment to her role on the commission and with others to identify and propose revisions of administrative rules that bolstered compliance, strengthened oversight, yet broadened the ability to allow growth of the ADW business model.

Our shared banking backgrounds also allowed us to ensure that compliance was part of our mission, resulting in the developed audit program for on-site reviews to ensure the public was protected and that the ADWs complied with administrative rules.