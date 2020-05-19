Mailbag: Johnson would not make up false facts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m very disappointed that the facts were printed on a flier, facts about candidate for Linn County commissioner Sherrie Sprenger. Then Sprenger turned around in the Albany Democrat-Herald and called it a hatchet piece not in keeping with Linn County political style.

Our county commissioners do not need surprises in the future, either.

Kerry Johnson is an honest, transparent person. She would not make up false facts!

She will not hide the truth, either. Johnson has done her research. This isn’t a slam! This is public record (information) that we should all be aware of as we make our decision for the right candidate.

Please join me in voting for Kerry Johnson for our next county commissioner in Position 3. She will not let us down. She is giving of herself for the good of our county.

Connie Turner

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0