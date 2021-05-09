Mailbag: Join in supporting H.R. 2307

When considering climate change, some thoughtful economists worry about the Jevons’ effect.

When energy is saved on one hand by efficiencies, as much or more energy may be spent by the other hand for new purposes. It’s also called a rebound effect.

When someone insulates their home and lowers their electric bill, they may buy a second car using the amount they saved — thus canceling the potential energy savings from the insulation. (Visualize climate activists tearing out their hair.)

There are ways to reduce the rebound effect. Energy efficiency gains can be coupled with policies that limit resource use. A carbon tax like that proposed in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) would pair nicely with energy efficiency efforts in achieving and maintaining energy consumption reductions.

Please join me and others in supporting passage of legislation to implement the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s carbon fee and dividend-type policy model. And let senators Merkley and Wyden and Rep. DeFazio know of your support as well.

Also, for fun on Zoom, join the local CCL group to get connected and act on your carbon emissions concerns. See who has any hair left.

Thank you.