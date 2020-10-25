Mailbag: Join in voting for Keith Kolkow

I am voting for Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1 because Keith is exactly what our city leadership needs.

Compassion, cooperation, efficiency and effectiveness — Keith will bring these and more to his role as city councilor.

My appreciation of Keith’s leadership dates from July 2017, at Albany’s first Pride Parade, conceived and organized by Keith. The event took place at a difficult moment for many in Albany. Ten days earlier, dozens of Albany residents had addressed the city council, sharing their experiences as people of color and LGBTQ people in Albany.

The searing, often emotional pictures they painted were offered in support of the Human Relations Commission, adding specific mention of “equity, inclusion and diversity” to its mission. Despite the outpouring, the majority of the council rejected the change.

The Pride Parade offered an opportunity for the community to stand up and say, “We heard, we understand and we care!” That July morning, hundreds of people converged in the streets surrounding city hall, with banners, rainbow clothing and signs. Parents and grandparents came to demonstrate their love for and pride in their children — people who might not agree on other issues came together with joy.