Mailbag: Join in voting for Marilyn Smith

I am pleased to see that Marilyn Smith is a candidate for Ward 3 on the Albany City Council.

She was a colleague of mine for several years when she was a government reporter at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

In recent years, I have witnessed her thorough and responsible acts as the management assistant and communications officer for the city of Albany. She retired from that position earlier this year.

Marilyn is a bright, competent citizen who believes in the value of public service. She also understands the decision-making role a city council member must play in the successful operation of a municipality. She is prepared today from experience and background to carry out council business.

This is one vote that I am more than happy to make, and hope that many more of my Ward 3 neighbors will join me in voting for Marilyn Smith.

John Buchner

Albany

