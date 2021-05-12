Mailbag: Join in voting yes for Measure 2-130

On May 18, I will be voting yes on Measure 2-130.

As a physician supporting mental health and public health services, especially in this time period, I have seen firsthand the effect of necessary and accessible county services for the patients I care for.

We have all experienced increased anxiety and stress during the pandemic, but not more than our most vulnerable citizens needing the necessary operations from the Mental Health Crisis Resource Center. Passing Measure 2-130 will continue funding so many of these necessary services, among others, without raising our taxes.

For decades, Benton County residents have valued these services for themselves, their friends, their neighbors, and passing this levy will ensure that these mental health services for vulnerable people in crisis will continue. As a physician, I have long advocated that good mental health begets good physical health.

I have also seen these issues firsthand as a family member, seeing my own mother struggle with bipolar mood disorder, and the effect that this diagnosis has had on all of her other physical health outcomes. We are aware of the effects that trauma has on our wellbeing, and removing these services from individuals who depend on mental health treatments will retraumatize again and again.