Mailbag: Join in voting yes on Measure 2-130

Why am I voting yes on Measure 2-130, the Benton County Health and Safety Levy?
Because 2-130 won’t raise our tax rate.
Because the levy moves us forward in the integration of mental health services with crisis response.
Because high-risk new moms need visiting nurses to help them get their babies off to a healthy start.
Because we need sheriff’s deputies to be available for 24/7 response throughout the county.
Why am I voting yes on 2-130? Because I value a safe and healthy Benton County.
Please join me in voting yes!
Penny York
Corvallis