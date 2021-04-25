Mailbag: Join in voting yes on Measure 2-130

Please vote yes for the Benton County Health and Safety Levy, Measure 2-130.

The men and women of our Benton County Sheriff’s Office work hard every day to ensure our safety. They respond to traffic accidents, come to the aid of assault victims, investigate child abuse and other crimes against children, rescue lost hikers, coordinate disaster response, use evidence-based programs to help offenders turn their lives around, and so much more.

I know the high quality of their work because of the 12 years I spent coordinating the sheriff’s office accreditation program. My role was to gather evidence and provide proof that the agency complied with professional standards of performance. The sheriff’s office passed its first accreditation in 2009 with flying colors, and has received recertification every three years since.

But this level of professionalism does not just happen. It takes funding to ensure ongoing training, updated safety equipment, and the review and updating of the policies and procedures that reflect the best practices of the profession and the sensibilities of our community. We need this level of professional law enforcement in our community. Without the funding the levy provides, vital services such as 24/7 sheriff’s patrol could be eliminated or cut.