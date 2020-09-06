Mailbag: Just once something positive about Oregon

Just once I would like to see Oregon in the national spotlight for something positive. Maybe boasting that Oregon has the lowest unemployment rate, most small business start-ups, lowest state taxes, or most affordable housing. I would settle for anything positive, but under the constant and historic democratic stranglehold control of this state, this will never be possible. The latest debacle that puts Oregon in a negative national light is the continued rioting in Portland.
Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler have both been on the news blaming President Trump for sending in troops. Both say what is needed is more dialog. Three months have passed and they have both failed at talking or gaining any control of the situation. Ted finally admitted that he has not been paying attention but still has no plan of resolution. Kate has only given the issue lip service. These elected officials are falling back on the standard democratic playbook of blaming others for their own failures.
These are not peaceful protesters being arrested. These are thugs and domestic terrorists’ intent on burning, rioting and looting. The point of tear gas is to disperse the riot. If you oppose the use of tear gas then bring back the horse mounted patrols and/or use fire hoses to clear out the rioters. Society needs order and we need the police to be able to do their job. Wake up Oregon and vote out this bunch of failed leaders before they totally destroy the state.
John Robinson
Albany
