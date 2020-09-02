Mailbag: Just saying 'oops' is not enough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gazette-Times reported that the city of Corvallis owes nearly $250,000 in fines and penalties due to the finance department’s not fully monitoring the work of an employee who misfiled, over a three-year period, with the IRS.

Our city manager says not to worry because he has faith in that department because it has “won numerous awards for clean audits” and high-quality work. Perhaps he should review the auditors who conducted these “clean” audits, as they apparently did not do a very professional nor thorough job over these three years!

I hope the GT will follow up with this story to get more information for us. Just saying “oops” does not seem to be enough for a $250K cost to the city’s taxpayers!

Milt Donelson

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0