Mailbag: Just saying 'oops' is not enough

The Gazette-Times reported that the city of Corvallis owes nearly $250,000 in fines and penalties due to the finance department’s not fully monitoring the work of an employee who misfiled, over a three-year period, with the IRS.

Our city manager says not to worry because he has faith in that department because it has “won numerous awards for clean audits” and high-quality work. Perhaps he should review the auditors who conducted these “clean” audits, as they apparently did not do a very professional nor thorough job over these three years!

I hope the GT will follow up with this story to get more information for us. Just saying “oops” does not seem to be enough for a $250K cost to the city’s taxpayers!

Milt Donelson

Corvallis

