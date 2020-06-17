Mailbag: Justice in Policing Act a good start

I believe that systems are perfectly designed to produce the results that they produce. The policing system in the U.S. repeatedly results in the deaths of unarmed black men.

If you see that as a bad outcome, you must support reform of the system. I claim no expertise as to how the system should be reformed, but I think that the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is a good starting point.

Troy Garrett

Corvallis

 

