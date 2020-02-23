Mailbag: Keep government out of health care

Dianne Farrell, in her Feb. 16 letter, is once again way off-track. She writes: “Richard Hirschi has got it in his head that universal health care programs are tyrannical: ‘unacceptable in a free society’ (Mailbag, Feb. 11).” This implies that I’m mistaken in believing that universal health care is tyrannical; I am not mistaken.

I have already explained that Americans would be coerced to provide financial support for universal health care, even if they want no part of it and even though they are absolutely entitled, as free Americans, to be free of this coercion. This coercion results in a loss of liberty. Since “liberty” and “tyranny” are antonyms, the result is tyranny.

Other tyrannical features of universal care may include: banning private health insurance; mandating low payment rates for care providers (driving many out of business); rationing and “prioritization” of care; ending new development of life-saving treatments; imposing crushing costs that would bankrupt the nation in short order; and ending current Medicare.

