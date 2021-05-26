Mailbag: Keep our schools safe

I believe that having children go to school full-time starting this fall would be detrimental to the health and safety of families. As a student studying family policy, I have learned that when policies don’t account for the wellbeing of families, these families will suffer for it.

By putting children at greater risk of contracting COVID, this could easily negatively impact how families function because their children could spread it to the rest of the family, which has the potential for devastating consequences.

If a child spreads COVID to their caregivers, this could easily have disastrous results in that their caregivers could become incapacitated by COVID and unable to look after their children, not to mention they would likely have to take time off work and lose income to take care of their family’s needs.

Children themselves could spread the illness to other children and put other families at risk, which could end up shutting schools down anyway and cause more stress on families because they will once again have to rearrange their schedules to work with the child’s school schedule. Because of this, I feel that it’s incredibly irresponsible to have children begin going to school full time again so soon.

Reese Brown

Bend

