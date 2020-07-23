Mailbag: Keep wearing masks to contain virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I take umbrage at Vern Saboe’s July 9 letter encouraging some people not to wear masks. This seems like something hot off the press from Fox News. Smoke and mirrors, folks.

These are the sorts of “facts” that can kill people. Not only is wearing a mask common sense, but cases have dropped considerably in countries where masks were required, such as China.

The majority of this piece alleges that wearing a mask is quite dangerous to the individual who has contracted the virus. Fair enough, but this is analogous to fussing over a scraped knee of the neighborhood bully who fell while trying to torment others.

If you have the virus or symptoms of it, stay home. Period. Common sense does not need obscure facts, jargon and tangential studies to back it up. The last sentences are especially disconcerting, encouraging folks to purposely spread the virus to encourage immunity. What in the world? Keep wearing masks, folks; you are doing a great job of containing the virus.

Connie Linquist

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0