Mailbag: Keep your cats out of my yard

I am a lifelong cat lover. I have always had cats. But indoor cats live from seven to 10 years longer than outside cats. Indoor cats don't crap in the neighbor's flowerbeds, they don't walk all over the neighbor's super nice cleaned and waxed car, leaving scratches in the paint and dirty footprints all over it. Inside cats don't go on the neighbor's deck and poop in the darned container plants, or knock them off the shelf.

We all know I could go on and on, but I do want to say this, since I am very tired of my neighbor's cats coming into my yard I will say right out: I have talked to you, and warned you. I will start trapping any cats on my property. Nobody wants that, so please keep your cats indoors.

I don't believe licensing cats will work, because most cat owners won't do it. They will say, "Fluffy won't stay in the house, he screams and tries to go out. He won't stay in." Mostly they simply don't want to clean the litter box. Whatever. But the bottom line is this: If you love your cat, keep it home!

Maggie Cummings

Corvallis

