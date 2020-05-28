Mailbag: Keeping an eye on coming election

Mailbag: Keeping an eye on coming election

{{featured_button_text}}

John F Kennedy told us: "If peaceful revolution is made impossible, violent revolution becomes inevitable." I used to say in jest, "The solution to the national debt is called a shredder." That is now obsolete. Now it is simply recorded on hard drives as zeroes and ones. The proper fix is called the "D" key.

When the Old Dollar is turned into play money, we start over with co-ops and other nonprofits, like credit unions and new dollars. A couple thousand monthly of these to every household might get us started. First let us see if the Deep State will let us elect a government that represents the people's interest. If not, see first paragraph.

Ed Hemmingson

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News