Mailbag: Keeping an eye on coming election

John F Kennedy told us: "If peaceful revolution is made impossible, violent revolution becomes inevitable." I used to say in jest, "The solution to the national debt is called a shredder." That is now obsolete. Now it is simply recorded on hard drives as zeroes and ones. The proper fix is called the "D" key.

When the Old Dollar is turned into play money, we start over with co-ops and other nonprofits, like credit unions and new dollars. A couple thousand monthly of these to every household might get us started. First let us see if the Deep State will let us elect a government that represents the people's interest. If not, see first paragraph.