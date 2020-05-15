Mailbag: Kerry Johnson has my support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I can honestly say I was very undecided in my vote for this year’s Linn County commissioner race going into things, but Kerry Johnson has won me over. I am someone who not once has put any sort of political signs of support in my yard, and this race changed that. This year on April 1 I proudly placed a Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner sign in my yard.

Not only has Kerry always treated myself and those I know with the utmost kindness and respect, but she has taken the time to ensure that we are informed. Informed on the happenings of Linn County, informed on what she stands for, and informed on why it is that she cares so much and truly wants to have a seat as my (our) Linn County commissioner.

I have no doubt in my mind that she currently does and will continue to go above and beyond for the people, businesses and beautiful land that we all call home here in Linn County. Kerry’s pure drive as an individual is something that I think we could all benefit from as an addition to our current leadership team.

I hope you already have or will join me on Team Kerry Johnson, it is the only and best choice if you ask me.

LeeAnne Clark

Albany

