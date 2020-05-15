Mailbag: Kerry Johnson will answer the call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being someone who is new to area and being a new business owner in Linn County, I was welcomed with open arms by Kerry Johnson. Since being in the community she has made me feel nothing but supported and most importantly heard. She is someone who listens, takes notes, and formulates a plan for success. When I say success, she cares about what success looks like for everyone involved as a whole.

Kerry is always there to answer the call, whatever and whenever that may be. She goes out of her way to ensure that all resources are available and in place for whomever may need them. Her continued involvement in the community is something that can’t be surpassed. Her tenacity and passion for Linn County, the businesses, and the residents has blown me away in my short time here.

For me, the decision was easy. Kerry Johnson truly wants and deserves a seat as one of our Linn County commissioners!

Dan Violette

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0