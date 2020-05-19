Mailbag: Kerry Johnson will stand by you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have known Kerry Johnson for many years. Kerry Johnson has always greeted me with a warm smile and genuine concern. Kerry Johnson has known me in my best years and in my worst years.

I would go as far to say that Kerry Johnson saved my life. Kerry Johnson is a friend. A friend that did not abandon our friendship when my life turned upside down. I am grateful that Kerry Johnson has been a part of my life, and I know that there are many out there that feel the same.

Kerry Johnson has anonymously contributed to many charities helping out our community, not seeking recognition, but doing so because she feels it is right. Kerry Johnson has been a working member of our community for decades, doing things that built up Albany, doing things that helped our community. I support Kerry Johnson because I know she cares about me, she cares about you, and she cares about our community.

If you want another career politician, then vote for someone else. If you want somebody to stand by you and do the right thing, then vote for Kerry Johnson.

Frank Lister

Albany

