Mailbag: Kiwanis thanks all for help with sale
The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis had a very successful frozen berry sale over the summer.

The club would like to thank Stahlbush Island Farms, Inc. for the supply of frozen blueberries and blackberries, and the use of their freezer trailer. We would like to thank the Chambers family, and we would especially like to thank Brecklin Milton, industrial sales manager at Stahlbush, who was on hand to help make our sales distribution run smoothly.

We would also like to thank our Kiwanis volunteers and friends and the Corvallis High School Key Club for making this berry sales program very successful. We were able to serve many community members with delicious frozen berries, and we plan to be back next year.

Jack Peters, secretary/treasurer

Kiwanis Club of Corvallis

