Mailbag: Klobuchar best choice for Dems

I have watched the Democratic presidential debates with great interest, and the results of the caucuses in Iowa and primary in New Hampshire concern me greatly. The two current frontrunners are both flawed, and I do not believe either is capable of defeating Trump in the general election.

Bernie Sanders is appealing to his base through a socialist agenda that is too far outside of the mainstream of the Democratic Party. Everyone I know agrees that our health care system is expensive, discriminatory and in serious need of reform. Likewise, the cost of a college education is beyond the reach of many aspiring students and too many graduate with crushing debt that takes decades to pay off.

The answer to these problems is not Medicare for All and free college. These issues will require a stepped solution that can gain both social and political acceptance.

Pete Buttigieg is a bright, eloquent young man, who is, without doubt, a rising star in the party. However, he is very young and inexperienced. His stance on most issues is moderate and consistent with the mainstream. I feel the message is appealing, but the messenger is unelectable.