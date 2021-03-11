Mailbag: Know how to spell enemy's name right

A handful of people showed up for Tom Cordier’s rally on Feb. 24.

He purports “Greater Albany Public Schools needs to open schools up immediately, according to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” and “Our school board has failed the community.” His disinformation is rife; this is evidenced in his simplistic ideas and juvenile attacks of our educators, school staff members, school board members and GAPS administration.

Everyone wants students and staff to return safely to in-person learning. Everyone is aware of the hardships virtual learning has had on both students and staff.

Was this rally a genuine call for solutions to a complex problem, or just another caustic attempt by Mr. Cordier to stir the pot? Throughout the years, his negativity toward the educational community has been fraught with erroneous ideas.

His lack of experience and knowledge of the educational system proves out time and again by his words and actions. This is not someone we should look to for a perspective regarding a safe return to in-person learning.