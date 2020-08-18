Mailbag: Kolkow indefatigable in serving Albany

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the November elections loom closer and we are all focused on national politics, I feel it can be easy to forget the people who influence what happens in our own county and, for those lucky enough to live in Albany, our own city. We tend to forget that local government needs the same deep consideration that we give to our state representatives, congressmen, senators, governors and, yes, the presidential election.

I’d like to take this opportunity to advocate for a gentleman running for Ward 1 of Albany in your consideration as the best person for the job: Keith Kolkow.

Keith began serving our country in the United States Air Force and, during this time, reinforced his “service before self” commitment to the community around him. His participation in our city has been nothing short of magnanimous as he organizes, participates and is a member of a variety of activities not limited to the Veterans Day Parade, Downtown Albany Association, city of Albany Parks and Recreation, Greater Albany Rotary and the list go on. Please, take the time to look at his website, keithforalbany.org, for a full bio of his activities and priorities for our community.