Mailbag: Konopa has given years of service

It’s been a while since I lived in and offered my voice to the Albany community — much to the pleasure of some.

But with the mayoral vote at hand, I wanted to check in and offer my support to Mayor Konopa. Yes, I consider Sharon a friend, but even if I didn’t know her personally, I would support her due to the vision and guidance she has provided to Albany over the many years of dedicated service to this community — a place where I resided longer than any other place I lived in before.

Gary Richards

Portland

