Mailbag: Korea commentary was ill-informed

Regarding “Wrong Approach to North Korea” (G-T commentary, Dec. 8): After more than three years of his hindsight, Professor deLespinasse has decided that President Barack Obama was wrong to personally advise President-elect Trump that North Korea was the “biggest foreign policy problem.”
Unfortunately, the professor did not bother to reveal what, on Nov. 10, 2016, was a bigger problem.
The professor does not like the economic sanctions the United States placed on North Korea long before Obama became president. The professor writes: “We must stop putting economic pressure on North Korea.”
In short, the professor reminds me of the “appeasers” of the 1930s. I remind him that South Korea and Japan, our two democratic allies in the region, have been continually threatened militarily by North Korea. Since 1998 North Korea has been shooting ballistic missiles over Japan’s territory.
The professor advocates the United States “encourage reforms there (N. Korea) . . . fuel popular demand for reforms . . . make reforms . . . ” Exactly what reforms would elevate the professor’s opinion above President Obama’s intelligence agencies-informed policy?
Alas, just as with the “biggest foreign policy problem,” the professor does not offer a single specific reform.
The North Korean government is a brutal, communist thug regime which totally controls media, including television and radio broadcasts. The professor seems to think the North Korean people are like those Enlightenment-inspired French revolutionaries in 1789.
His Obama disparagement is reminiscent of the professor’s claim that Warren Buffett, seeking improvement of health insurance, held a “misconception” about it.
Leo Quirk
Corvallis